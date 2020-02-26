Belfast firm Portview fits out jeweller's first Blue Box Cafe in Europe

A Belfast fit-out company has finished work on jeweller Tiffany & Co's first Blue Box Cafe in Europe.

Portview, which is based off the Ormeau Road, carried out the work on the venue on the ground floor of Harrods in London.

Its interior reflects the decor of the famous Blue Box Cafe in the Tiffany flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York.

The cafe concept is modelled on the jeweller's famous blue box packaging.

Portview managing director Simon Campbell said the interior mixed "classic retail design with hospitality elements".

In company results for the year ending November 2018, Portview reported pre-tax profits of £10.25m - an increase of 86% on the year before.

The company had revenue of £52.3m and employed 86 people.