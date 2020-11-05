Bumper year for Graham as turnover tops £853m

Northern Ireland building firm Graham has reported turnover of £853.3m as it looks ahead to nearly £2bn in projects including sports facilities for public school Eton. (stock photo)

Northern Ireland building firm Graham has reported turnover of £853.3m as it looks ahead to nearly £2bn in projects including sports facilities for public school Eton.

Graham, which is based in Hillsborough, also reported a 38% increase in pre-tax profits to £11.3m as well as 16% growth in turnover for the year to the end of March.

It’s bucking the trend for the sector as a whole, as a report shows NI construction activity fell in the third quarter as the trade grapples with the economic effects of Covid-19.

However, decline in workloads had slowed down, according to the report by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) in association with law firm Tughans. Surveyors in the building trade are also more optimistic about the outlook ahead.

While they said workloads were small in the third quarter, the rate of decline wasn’t as bad as the previous three months.

Decline eased in the private housing, private industrial and private commercial sectors, but was still steep in public housing and infrastructure.

Jim Sammon, RICS NI construction spokesman, said: “In these challenging times, it is clear that the role of government is more important than ever, in relation to capital spending, infrastructure and ensuring effective and efficient government and decision making that supports the private sector and the recovery.”

Michael McCord, senior partner at Tughans, said construction “will have an extremely important role to play in helping drive a sustainable economic recovery in Northern Ireland”.

Meanwhile, Graham said all of its five divisions — building, civil engineering, interior fit-out, facilities management and investment projects — were profitable over the year.

Its 2,000 staff were praised by executive chairman Michael Graham. “It has been a particularly challenging year given the unprecedented uncertainty arising from Covid-19 and Brexit. Market conditions are also extremely competitive. Against this backdrop, it has been particularly satisfying to record a rise in revenue to £853.3m and a profit before tax figure of £11.3m in our latest accounts. This is only possible because of the hard work and dedication of our teams.”

The company said it had a record order book for next year, with £1.8bn in projects.

Major projects include a hospital and medical centre in Aberdeen, student accommodation in York and the design and build of phase one of Eton College’s new indoor sports facilities.