Co Down PR firm Smarts in New York expansion

A Co Down PR firm has launched an office in New York.

Smarts, which is based in Holywood, said the expansion into the US comes off the back of new client wins across its UK, Ireland and global business, including Visa and alcohol-free spirit Seedlip.

The New York office on Fifth Avenue will be headed by American Mike Dare.

Pippa Arlow, global chief executive of Smarts, said that the agency also has plans to expand its current workforce by 20% over the next 12 months.

She said: "The office in New York will allow us to develop our focus on popular culture and entertainment and enable us to help clients achieve their business goals by building relevance that resonates with consumers.

"I'm delighted to welcome Mike to our team."