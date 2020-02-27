Connswater developer Killultagh loses £4.7m Nama battle

THE property developer behind Belfast's Connswater Shopping Complex has lost a £4.7m court case against the Republic’s bad bank Nama.

Killultagh Estates had sued Nama in the Commercial Court in London seeking the return of more than £4.7m in payments related to interest rate agreements.

The developer argued that they weren’t legally due as the payments were originally authorised over the phone.

But according to a report in the Irish Times, a judge in the Commercial Court in London rejected the claim, saying it was “meritless” and “should not have been brought”.

Mr Boyd’s business owns major assets including Connswater Shopping Complex, and is also working on The Mercantile, a new office block in Belfast’s Donegall Square South.

In 2007, Killutagh had borrowed £111.5 million from Anglo Irish Bank. It then entered interest rate swap agreements with the bank, paying an upfront fee to lock in a fixed rate.

Anglo had the right to extend the agreement for three years — provided it notified Killultagh before 11am on April 2 2012.

By that point, Nama had acquired the bad loans of all Irish banks, taking on loans of about £196m related to Mr Boyd’s wider business empire.

On March 30 2012, Nama — through an agent — decided to extend the swaps and locked Mr Boyd’s company in for another three years at a rate of 5.42% on £50m of loans. That deal cost Mr Boyd £6.5m.

At 9.15am, ahead of the 11am deadline, a junior IBRC official phoned a Killultagh member of staff, Michael Lamont, to say Nama was exercising its extension rights.

IBRC then emailed after 3pm.

Mr Boyd’s company then made the first quarterly payment of £547,000, and kept making the payment every three months. And in 2013, Mr Boyd complained to Nama that it should have allowed him to reduce his debt burden rather than take more money off him. The loans were later sold off to Cerberus, from which Mr Boyd was able to buy back control of many of his assets.

Killultagh Estates has been asked for comment.