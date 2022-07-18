Cross-border trade in Ireland continues to soar 18 months on from NI Protocol introduction, new figures show

Cross-border trade on the island of Ireland has increased substantially in the past year

Trade crossing the Irish border in both directions has continued to rise 18 months on from the introduction of the NI Protocol, figures from the Republic’s statistics body have shown.

According to Ireland’s Central Statistics Office (CSO), the value of goods flowing from Northern Ireland into the Irish Republic was up by 23% between January and May compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was worth an estimated €357m (£303m), bringing the total flow to €1.9bn (£1.6bn).

The figure was even higher for goods coming from the South to Northern Ireland, with an increase of 42% bringing the total trade to €2bn (£1.8bn).

This is a jump of €586m (£497m) since the same period last year.

The NI Protocol was introduced as part of the UK’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with the EU and has maintained an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic while introducing a border in the Irish Sea.

Elsewhere, the figures showed that imports from Great Britain to the Irish Republic were up by 71% to €2bn (£1.7bn) compared to May 2021, while exports to GB amounted to €1.5bn (£1.2bn).

Ireland’s overall exports amounted to €18bn (£15.2bn), which was an increase of nearly €4.5bn (£3.8bn) compared to the same period last year.

Imports reached €12.8bn (£10.8bn), which was €4bn (£3.4bn) higher than imports in May 2021.

Ciarán Counihan, statistician in international trade in the goods division of the CSO, said that the increase in goods exports was mainly driven by growth in the exports of medical and pharmaceutical products.

“Imports from Great Britain grew by 71% to €2bn in May 2022 compared with May 2021, driven mainly by increases in the imports of mineral fuels and chemicals and related products.

“It should be noted that the large growth rate in imports from Great Britain is partly explained by the relatively low level of imports in May 2021.

“May 2021 was the fifth month in which customs documentation was required for trade with Great Britain, which impacted on our trade with Great Britain.”