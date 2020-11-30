Demise of Arcadia is a 'high street wake up call'

Retail experts warn that fashion giant’s collapse into administration shows dire state of industry

Arcadia Group has gone into administration in what experts have said is a warning of the need to urgently rejuvenate our high streets.

Deloitte was appointed administrators to Arcadia, the name behind stores including Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Miss Selfridge, on Monday night.

The group, headed by chairman Sir Philip Green, has around 444 leased sites in the UK employing around 13,000 people. Stores will continue to trade and no redundancies are being announced.

Arcadia Group owns 34 stores in Northern Ireland employing around 1,000 staff.

A spokesman said Deloitte’s administrators were “assessing all options”.

“The administrators will be honouring all online orders made over the Black Friday weekend and will continue to be operating all the existing sale channels of the business.”

Arcadia chief executive Ian Grabiner said: “This is an incredibly sad day for all of our colleagues as well as our suppliers and our many other stakeholders.”

It was once the fashion darling of the high street, enjoying partnerships with high profile celebrities like supermodel Kate Moss. But in recent years it has failed to keep up with the digital revolution and has been eclipsed by newer rivals like ASOS and boohoo.com.

The closure of non-essential retail as part of intermittent lockdowns has been another nail in the coffin for the retail giant, which also has concessions in a number of department stores here including Menary’s.

Its retail space in Belfast includes a flagship Topshop at the main entrance to Victoria Square Shopping Centre. Simon Hamilton, chief executive of Belfast Chamber, said: “We at Belfast Chamber have been consistent in warning that placing retail into lockdown will result in job losses and closures and the possible collapse of Arcadia illustrates both the importance of reopening on December 11 and a plan to rejuvenate our city centre.”

Barry Quinn, professor of retail marketing at Ulster University, said the collapse of Arcadia Group has been a long time coming.

“Arcadia has been in trouble for some time,” he said. “The Covid pandemic has only exacerbated a number of underlying, long term trading problems, including a large and expensive store portfolio and competition from both the online-only retailers and fast fashion high street names such as Zara.

“Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and so on are huge brands but they have slipped quite dramatically from their peak in the 1980s and 1990s. Arcadia needed to respond to the challenge of newer competition.

“Unfortunately, Arcadia is another example of a once powerful retail name getting stuck in the middle ground and losing its appeal.”

And Aodhan Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, said the collapse won’t be the only scar left on the high street. He said: “It shows that no one in retail, big or small, is immune to the pressures of this pandemic, such are the costs of reduced footfall and consumer spend as well as increased costs for everything from social distancing measures to perspex screens and having staff who are self-isolating. There are more retailers who will be feeling these pressures. We will need the support promised by the Executive to come soon and will need ongoing support of our high street not to look substantially different in 2021.”

Meanwhile, Caffe Nero, one of the largest coffee chains on NI’s high streets, also faces a shakeup. The company, which has around 30 cafes here, rejected a purchase proposal from the billionaire Issa siblings behind petrol forecourt giant EG. The Issa brothers bought 146 restaurants from NI KFC tycoons Michael and Lesley Herbert in March.

Caffe Nero creditors were voting on a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) plan on Monday.