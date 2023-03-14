Ex-magistrate ‘saw 100 applications at a time to force-fit prepayment meters’

A former magistrate has told MPs he was dealing with a spreadsheet of between 50 and 100 applications at a time for energy companies to force-fit prepayment meters in people’s homes (Owen Humphreys/PA) — © Owen Humphreys

A former magistrate has told MPs he was dealing with a spreadsheet of between 50 and 100 applications at a time for energy companies to force-fit prepayment meters in people’s homes.

Robin Cantrill-Fenwick told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee and the Justice Committee: “In 2017, Ofgem published some statutory consultation outcomes in which they said that warrants were being used too readily, there were less invasive alternatives, they were concerned about failures to identify vulnerable customers, that some vulnerable customers were going through traumatic experiences and some companies were applying excessively high charges.

“I think it’s important to understand that, because in 2019, despite all of those concerns, the process was changed such that the field was tilted even further in favour of the energy companies.

“So we were required to take on, as magistrates, an almost entirely performative and uncritical role applying and approving these warrant applications in bulk. Much less judicial discretion in the current process.

“So it’s a bulk process – rather than having individual warrants in front of us, there would be a spreadsheet. That spreadsheet would contain many more applications in a list – I now know that some of the courthouses are dealing with up to 1,000 – it was my experience that I was dealing with 50 to 100.

“The occupants don’t know when, where, what time the application is being dealt with, and there is much much less information on the spreadsheet.”

The hearing was told that, between July 2021 and December 2022, magistrates granted a “staggering” 536,139 warrants that had been applied for by energy suppliers, and refused just 75.

Prepayment meters have been in the spotlight after some energy suppliers were caught breaking into the homes of people struggling to pay their bills to forcibly install them.

An investigation by The Times revealed that vulnerable customers – including disabled and mentally ill people – were being forced by British Gas on to the pay-as-you-go meters, or having their gas switched off.

Firms were subsequently banned from installing prepayment energy meters under warrant, but that moratorium is due to expire at the end of March.