Government moves to reassure Thames Water customers as collapse fears mount

The Government has insisted work is going on “behind the scenes” to ensure that customers of debt-laden Thames Water “will not be impacted” following reports that the company is on the verge of going bust.

The utility giant is seeking to raise cash from investors as it struggles under a £14 billion debt pile, with the Government said to be drawing up contingency plans for the firm’s emergency nationalisation.

Environment minister Rebecca Pow moved to reassure Thames Water’s 15 million customers that their water supplies will be protected.

She told the Commons: “Overall the water companies are considered resilient, but there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes with Thames Water to ensure that customers will not be impacted.

“And there is a process in place if necessary to move us to the next stage.”

She added: “Customers should rest assured that their supplies will be protected, both water and waste water.”

A spokesman for the Government earlier said it prepares for a “range of scenarios” in regulated sectors, such as the water industry.

Thames Water is the UK’s biggest water supplier, serving people across London and the South East.

Ministers are said to be in talks about the possibility of temporarily bringing the utility company back into public hands under a so-called special administration regime (SAR), which was the insolvency process used when energy supplier Bulb collapsed in 2021.

An SAR is used only in extreme circumstances when a company in a vital sector such as water or energy is too big to fail.

Thames Water has confirmed it is working with shareholders to secure the cash it needs.

The company said it needs “further equity funding” on top of the £500 millions it raised just three months ago, and is keeping industry regulator Ofwat “fully informed”.

The business said in a statement that it is “continuing to work constructively with its shareholders in relation to the further equity funding expected to be required to support Thames Water’s turnaround and investment plans”.

Ofwat, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Treasury are understood to be working on the contingency plans for Thames Water.

Ofwat confirmed it is in talks with Thames Water about developing a “robust and credible plan to turn the business around and transform its performance for customers and the environment”.

Thames Water chief executive Sarah Bentley stepped down on Tuesday amid mounting concern over the financial stability of the company (Thames Water/PA)

On Tuesday, Thames Water chief executive Sarah Bentley stepped down with immediate effect amid mounting worries over the financial stability of the company.

The firm is now reportedly racing to raise £1 billion from investors to shore up its finances, with AlixPartners said to be advising the firm on turnaround plans.

Thames Water – owned by a consortium of pension funds and sovereign wealth funds – has come under pressure in recent years over its poor performance in tackling leaks and sewage contamination, while facing criticism for handing out big rewards to top bosses and shareholders.

Ms Bentley, who was appointed in 2020, said in May that she would give up her bonus after the company’s environmental and customer performance suffered, but still managed to double her pay, raking in £1.5 million.

The group’s shareholders include Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation, UK private pension fund the Universities Superannuation Scheme, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority subsidiary Infinity Investments.