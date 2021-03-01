Half of the businesses in Ireland are in survival mode, survey finds

Cross-border trade body says most blame Covid for their difficulties, but Brexit is also having a significant impact

Half of businesses on the island of Ireland are either contracting, winding down or in a fight for survival as they face the effects of Covid-19 and Brexit, a survey said today.

The quarterly business monitor from cross-border trade body InterTradeIreland said that there had been a dramatic leap in the numbers of firms who are in survival mode, up from 13% of those surveyed a year ago to 50%.

Trade on both sides of the border in the first few months of 2021 has been affected by the end of the Brexit transition period.

Companies in the Republic are now trading with Great Britain as a 'third country' outside the EU, under the terms of the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement. And in NI, firms and consumers are affected by new checks on goods from GB, due to the NI Protocol keeping NI in the EU single market for goods.

For 61% of those surveyed, Covid-19 was having the sole impact on business operations. Just 5% said Brexit alone was having an impact on operations. However, one in three said that both issue were causing concern.

Kerry Curran, InterTradeIreland assistant director of strategy and policy, said: "Businesses are currently in the unenviable position of facing the dual tests of the pandemic and the end of the Brexit transition period.

"While no sector is immune from the ongoing challenges, the data reveals that cross border traders and exporters are beginning to see sales losses moving in the right direction."

The survey said 58% of businesses continue to struggle with reduction in demand for goods and services, low business and consumer confidence and the subsequent impact on their cashflow. Manufacturing and leisure are particularly impacted by challenges, with the pandemic the main source of concern due to lockdowns.

Both the Republic and NI have been in lockdown since Christmas.

The business monitor also shows the reliance that firms have on imports and exports from Great Britain, the island of Ireland and the rest of the EU.

Just over a third (36%) import and 25% export within the island and the EU, with 31% of firms across the island importing from, and 13% exporting to, Great Britain.

Ms Curran said: "Supply chains have become very integrated in recent years and we recognise that for many firms the disruption to supply chains has created uncertainty and additional demands on time and resources.

"InterTradeIreland has specific Covid-19 and Brexit support Programmes, as well as online resources, to help businesses as they respond to the pandemic and begin to navigate the new trading relationship."

Just over three-quarters of believe Covid-19 will continue to have a negative impact on their operations over the next 12 months.

But fewer were concerned about Brexit in the long-term. Less than half believe Brexit will continue to have a negative impact, with 43% saying Brexit will have no impact whatsoever.

Ms Curran added: "While the data does make for stark reading, and businesses are understandably focused on directing resources to survive these once in a lifetime challenges, I would encourage firms to make best use of available supports."