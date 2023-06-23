Heathrow Airport security officers dispute ends with new pay deal

Security guard members of the Unite union on the picket line at Heathrow Airport, London in March this year (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A long-running dispute involving security officers at Heathrow Airport has ended after workers voted to accept an improved pay offer.

More than 2,000 security officers at Heathrow Terminals 3 and 5 and campus security were due to take 31 days of strike action throughout the summer, but talks resumed which Unite said led to an improved pay offer.

The union said workers will receive an increase of between 15.5% and 17.5%.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This was a hard won victory which demonstrates what can be achieved when workers stand together and take action together

“The pay deal at Heathrow is a further demonstration of how Unite’s complete focus on jobs, pay and conditions is having direct benefits for its members.”