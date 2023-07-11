Heathrow nears pre-pandemic passenger numbers

The number of passengers using Heathrow airport has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels (Liam McBurney/PA)

The number of passengers using Heathrow airport has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Figures published by the airport show it was used by 7.0 million travellers last month, just 3% below the total in June 2019.

That came after passenger numbers reached 6.7 million in May, which was 1% under the total for the same month in 2019.

Analysis by the PA news agency found these are the first two months where the decrease compared with before the coronavirus crisis was within 5%.

Heathrow said transatlantic travel is driving the growth in passenger numbers, particularly in the last three days of June as many people from the US went home for Independence Day celebrations on July 4.

Outgoing chief executive John Holland-Kaye said he is “very proud” of how the airport’s staff are “working together to deliver excellent service at our busiest time of year”.

He added: “Summer at Heathrow is all about family holidays and we are ready to make sure yours gets off to a great start.”

Heathrow is forecasting that its total number of passengers this year will be between 70 million and 78 million.

The mid-point of 74 million would be 9% below the 2019 total of 80.9 million.

Last year’s annual total of 61.6 million represented a 24% decline on 2019.

The return of demand for air travel is a contentious issue as several airlines – such as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic – have repeatedly accused Heathrow of downplaying expectations in an attempt to justify higher charges.

In February, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the cap on Heathrow’s average charge per passenger should be reduced from £31.57 for 2023 and last year to £25.43 over the next three years.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has granted permission to Heathrow, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Delta Air Lines to appeal against the finding.

A final decision is expected between August and October.

Charges are paid by airlines but are generally passed on to passengers in air fares.