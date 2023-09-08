Heatwave a ‘huge relief’ for hospitality sector after miserable summer

Soaring temperatures over the past week have ‘brought back the feelgood factor’ for hospitality firm owners (Jeff Moore/PA)

The September heatwave has come as a “huge relief” for the hospitality sector after a miserable July and August, leading industry figures have said.

Soaring temperatures over the past week have “brought back the feelgood factor” for business owners across the industry, they added.

Thursday was provisionally the hottest day of the year so far, with 32.6C recorded in Wisley, Surrey.

The executive chairman of a major pub chain said his establishments can double their trading when the sun shines and is anticipating a “Pimm’s rush” should the high temperatures remain over the weekend.

Clive Watson, co-founder of City Pub Company, which runs 43 pubs across the southern half of England and Wales, told the PA news agency: “After a pretty wet July and August, it’s a huge relief that we’ll be getting some good weather.

“I was in London last night and I’ve never seen it so busy – people were spilling out onto the streets and staying out so late.

“They were catching up after a miserable summer. Up to now it’s been lacklustre and we got a bit despondent about it.

“The drinks are going to fly out. We’ll be selling lots of summer cocktails and there will probably be a Pimm’s rush.

“We can double our trading in good weather and the enthusiasm of our customers doubles too.

“There’s a weekend of great sport coming as well … it’s bringing back the feelgood factor.”

Rob Pitcher is CEO of Peach Pubs, which has 20 venues, and Revolution Bars, which has 69 venues and employs about 3,000 people.

Katy Alston (centre), president of the Ice Cream Alliance, who runs Pinks Parlour near the beach in Bognor Regis (Handout/PA)

He said the heatwave is providing a “very welcome boost after a miserable summer”.

“This fantastic late summer weather has seen the great British public flocking to the beer gardens of our lovely Peach Pubs and the rooftop bars at our Revolution and Revolution de Cuba bars in the city centres,” he told the PA news agency.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said pubs are “more than ready” to welcome customers should the hot weather stick around.

She continued: “This summer brought some spells of positivity for our pubs in the form of a World Cup final and a freeze on draught duty, but there is nothing quite like a sunny day with friends and family at your local, and we’re expecting pubs to do good business over the next couple of weeks because of the warm weather.”

Hot weather is good for the business of Katy Alston, 55, who runs Pinks Parlour near the beach in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, and relies on visitors for her income.

Known as Mrs Whippy to her customers, Ms Alston is also president of the Ice Cream Alliance trade association.

The former nurse, who has been in the ice cream trade for 20 years, told the PA news agency her parlour’s turnover can increase “10-fold” when the sun comes out.

A man eats an ice cream in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

She said: “Once the sun shines, that’s it, days take off.

“We can’t really plan the week until we know the sun’s coming out.

“Our turnover could increase 10-fold. We’ve got to increase our supplies to keep up with that.

“Upping the temperature a bit will really help.

“It’s a great sign when our floor is all sandy from everyone coming in off the beach, which makes a refreshing change from puddles and umbrellas.”

UKHospitality CEO Kate Nicholls said: “With temperatures set to stay warm this weekend, pubs and bars will be preparing for a busy two days by stocking up on food and drink to make the most of it.

“The heat is such that venues with outdoor space and those with air con inside are set to benefit and we’d urge people to make the most of the good weather by going out and supporting their local pubs, bars and restaurants.”