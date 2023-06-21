How the inflation rate has changed for everyday food and drink items

Eggs, low-fat milk and yogurt are among items where the rate of inflation has fallen, while it has risen for sugar, olive oil and cheese (Julien Behal/PA)

Here are some examples of how the annual rate of inflation for everyday food and drink items has risen or fallen in the past year, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to April, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to May.

All figures are based on Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation.

These are examples of where the rate of inflation in May was lower than in April:

Eggs: April 37.0%, May 28.8%Low-fat milk: April 33.5%, May 28.5%Yogurt: April 24.0%, May 23.4%Potatoes: April 24.8%, May 22.4%Fruit and vegetable juices: April 21.1%, May 18.0%Ready meals: April 20.8%, May 16.8%Meat: April 17.2%, May 16.3%Bread: April 18.6%, May 15.3%Margarine and other vegetable fats: April 19.0%, May 15.2%Tea: April 19.1%, May 14.6%Butter: April 20.1%, May 14.1%Chocolate: April 14.9%, May 11.7%Pizza and quiche: April 11.9%, May 9.4%Coffee: April 15.3%, May 9.2%

Here are examples of where the rate of inflation in May was higher than in April:

Sugar: April 47.4%, May 49.8%Olive oil: April 46.4%, May 46.9%Sauces, condiments, salt, spices and culinary herbs: April 33.9%, May 35.1%Cheese and curd: April 30.6%, May 33.4%Pasta and couscous: April 27.7%, May 28.5%Jams, marmalades and honey: April 17.9%, May 22.9%Crisps: April 14.5%, May 17.8%Fish: April 14.2%, May 16.6%Rice: April 14.9%, May 16.1%Breakfast cereals and other cereal products: April 8.1%, May 12.3%Fruit: April 10.8%, May 11.2%Dried fruit and nuts: April 7.2%, May 10.3%