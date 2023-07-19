How the inflation rate has changed for everyday food and drink items

The inflation rate for food items slowed in June, the latest figures show (Aaron Chown/PA)

Food inflation slowed in June as price rises for everyday staples such as cheese, bread and pasta eased back.

Official figures showed that the annual rate of inflation for the month slowed to 17.3% from 18.7% in May, but was still painfully high for shoppers.

It represents the third month in a row where food inflation has reduced as many supermarkets kept prices steady or launched price cuts as they were able to pass on waning wholesale costs.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Prices for cheese, fruit and fish all dropped as lower commodity costs and cheaper energy prices filtered through to customers.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Bosses at supermarket chains including Tesco and Sainsbury’s have told their shoppers that peak inflation has passed in a potentially positive moment for customers and the economy.

However, there are still certain products, such as coffee, chocolate and margarine, which saw the rate of inflation accelerate last month.

Here are some examples of how inflation has changed in the past year, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to May, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to June.

All figures are based on Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation.

(PA Graphics)

These are examples of where the rate of inflation in June was lower than in May:

Olive oil: May 46.9%, June 44.8%Sauces, condiments, salt, spices and culinary herbs: May 35.1%, June 34.0%Eggs: May 28.8%, June 28.6%Cheese and curd: May 33.4%, June 25.1%Pasta and couscous: May 28.5%, June 24.7%Jams, marmalade and honey: May 22.9%, June 22.5%Low-fat milk: May 28.5%, June 21.7%Potatoes: May 22.4%, June 21.4%Yoghurt: May 23.4%, June 21.0%Mineral or spring waters: May 21.2%, June 19.5%Meat: May 16.3%, June 14.0%Bread: May 15.3%, June 13.7%Ready-made meals: May 16.8%, June 13.5%Fish: May 16.6%, June 12.9%Breakfast cereals and other cereal products: May 12.3%, June 11.4%Fruit: May 11.2%, June 10.2%Butter: May 14.1%, June 7.1%

Here are examples of where the rate of inflation in June was higher than in May:

Sugar: May 49.8%, June 53.6%Fruit and vegetable juices: May 18.0%, June 22.7%Margarine and other vegetable fats: May 15.2%, June 22.5%Edible ices and ice cream: May 20.8%, June 21.8%Crisps: May 17.8%, June 19.4%Chocolate: May 11.7%, June 17.0%Tea: May 14.6%, June 16.0%Pizza and quiche: May 9.4%, June 15.1%Soft drinks: May 11.9%, June 14.2%Coffee: May 9.2%, June 11.4%

The rate of inflation is unchanged for:

Rice: May 16.1%, June 16.1%Dried fruit and nuts: May 10.3%, June 10.3%