Independent News & Media owner Mediahuis in talks to buy NDC Mediagroep

Independent News & Media (INM) owner Mediahuis is in talks to buy Dutch media group NDC Mediagroep, the two companies have confirmed.

A deal would continue a slew of acquisitions by Belgium headquartered Mediahuis, which expanded into Ireland by buying Belfast Telegraph publisher INM last year.

This year it agreed a deal to buy Luxembourg’s largest media group Saint-Paul Luxembourg which publishes the ‘Luxembourg Times’, ‘Télécran’, and the country’s oldest newspaper, ‘Luxemburger Wort’.

NDC media group is the largest independent media company in the north of the Netherlands. It publishes titles including Dagblad van het Noorden, Leeuwarder Courant, Friesch Dagblad and dozens of regional news and weekly newspapers. The group has 550 employs and had a turnover last year of €112m.

Mediahuis already has a significant presense in the Netherlands where it publishes titles including NRC, De Telegraaf, De Limburger , Noordhollands Dagblad, Haarlems Dagblad, Leidsch Dagblad and de Gooi- en Eemlander

In a statement Mediahuis confirmed the talks but said they are at an early stage.

“So far, the discussions have been constructive. But it is still too early to comment on the outcome of the negotiations. NDC mediagroep and Mediahuis will not comment further for the time being.”