List of 15 Barclays branches set to close

Barclays has said that it needed to adapt to a falling number of visits to its branches as it revealed the closure of another 15 sites.

It means that the high street bank has now announced plans to shut 73 branches so far this year.

Here is a full list of all the 15 closures that have been newly announced and the date they plan to close.

– Sudbury, 35 Market Hill – July 6– Chipping Norton, 15 High Street – July 6– Kingswood, 78 Regent Street – July 6– Llangollen, 9 Castle Street – July 7– Canvey Island, 1 High Street – July 7– Alnwick, 20 Bondgate Within – July 7– Wombourne, 1 Gravel Hill – July 12– Bentham, 18 Main Street – July 12– Hayes, 62 Station Road – July 13– South Harrow, 235 Northolt Road – July 14– Oswestry, 7 The Cross – July 14– Yarm, 76 High Street – July 14– Seahouses, 1 Seafield Road – July 14– Lisburn, 61 Bow Street – July 21– Portadown, 3 High Street – July 28