London Underground workers to take industrial action

London Underground workers are to take industrial action in a long-running dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members will take strike action from July 23 to 28.

The RMT said there will be no strike on Monday July 24, while workers in different grades will take action on each of the other days.

The union said hundreds of jobs are set to be axed, affecting Tube stations and maintenance.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This week of action will shut down the London Underground and show just how important the work of our members is.

“Plans by Transport for London (TfL) to cut 600 jobs and attack our members’ pensions are simply unacceptable.

“We are aware that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has had the TfL budget cut.

“However, he needs to align himself with our union and his London Underground staff in pushing back against the Tory Government, exposing their damaging agenda to a key part of London transport infrastructure.”