Majority of Wilko stores to shut in next week, says union

The GMB union has claimed that the majority of Wilko stores are set to shut (James Manning/PA)

The majority of Wilko stores are to shut “in the next week”, a union has said following talks with administrators for the stricken retailer.

The GMB union, which represents more than 3,000 of Wilko’s 12,500 staff, said it was told that the high street chain is set to announce a raft of redundancies as a result.

The retailer tumbled into administration two weeks ago, putting the future of its 400 shops in doubt.

Administrators from PwC then sought offers from potentially interested firms in an effort to save jobs and stores.

However, the union said on Wednesday it was told in a meeting that “there is no longer any prospect that the majority of the business will be saved”.

As a result, it said there are expected to be redundancies affecting staff in stores and call centres.

Some stores may still be bought, either individually or as part of larger packages, as part of the insolvency process.

Rivals Poundland, B&M, The Range and Home Bargains were reportedly among the firms interested in parts of the Wilko business.

PwC have been contacted for comment.

Andy Prendergast, GMB national secretary, said: “GMB union will continue to support members through this process and will fight to ensure members are consulted as per the law and that you receive every penny you are entitled to.

“We will fight to ensure Wilko bosses are held accountable for the simple reason our members deserve so much better.

“GMB will not forget the incompetence that has led to this collapse and we will not forget the dividends paid to the millionaires who gambled your jobs on their whims.”

Labour said the news would have “a massive impact” on high streets across the country.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds paid tribute to Wilko staff and added: “Sadly, shuttered-up shops and struggling high streets have become the norm after 13 years of Conservative economic failure.

“Labour has a plan for our high streets. We will tackle the things holding firms back by reforming business rates, cracking down on anti-social behaviour and putting an end to empty premises to bring shoppers back to their high street.”