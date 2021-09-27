Mediahuis in talks aimed at expansion into Germany

Mediahuis owns the Belfast Telegraph and the Irish Independent

Armin Laschet and his wife Susanne cast their votes for the German parliament election in Aachen (Thilo Schmuelgen/Pool via AP)

Irish Independent owner Mediahuis is in talks to buy a majority stake in German regional media business Aachener Verlagsgesellschaft.

Talks between the two sides are at an advanced stage, they said in a joint statement.

Aachener Verlagsgesellschaft (AVG) is the publisher of the Aachener Zeitung daily newspaper and other titles in the German city of Aachen, close to the borders of both Belgium and the Netherlands where Mediahuis publishes a range of titles.

In the event of a successful completion of the talks, Mediahuis will become the main shareholder (70pc) of AVG´s main operating subsidiary, Medienhaus Aachen.

A takeover of AVG would expand Mediahuis' geographical footprint into the so-called Euregio region that straddles the German-Dutch border.

Mediahuis group CEO Gert Ysebaert said a deal fits with the group’s ambitions for expansion.

“Our growth ambition is clear: we want to evolve further as a leading European media player. After the development of our group in Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and since last year, Luxembourg, the expansion of our activities into the German region of North Rhine-Westphalia is a logical next step.”

The CEO of Aachener Verlagsgesellschaft, Andreas Müller, said the German business has long standing connections to Mediahuis.

“For many decades, the newspapers in the European city of Aachen have maintained a close exchange with the Mediahuis-owned newspapers in neighbouring Dutch Limburg and Belgian Limburg,” he said.

“Mediahuis and AVG share the conviction that strong and independent journalism is crucial for sustaining democracy. We both see potential in regional media markets and the need for effective strategies. So it feels quite natural to shape a sustainable future together,” he added.

As well as publishing the newspapers Aachener Zeitung and Aachener Nachrichten, the Medienhaus Aachen portfolio includes print, digital media, radio, printing, logistics, fairs and postal services.

Medienhaus Aachen group employs 400 staff (excluding distribution) and has an annual turnover of about £68m.

Since its foundation in 2013, Mediahuis has become a leading media group in Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and Luxembourg, including as a result of buying Independent News and Media in 2019.

Mediahuis' national and regional news titles have a combined 10 million daily readers online and in print. The group has 4,500 employees and an annual turnover of more than £850m.