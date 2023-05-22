Morrisons launches new More Card loyalty scheme nationwide

The new Morrisons More Card loyalty programme is being rolled out nationwide (Owen Humphreys/PA) — © Owen Humphreys

Morrisons has brought back its More Card loyalty scheme to replace its My Morrisons app following a successful trial.

The Morrisons More scheme, which replaces the My Morrisons scheme, can be used as a physical card or app and allows customers to earn points from selected products and counters in store and online as well as at Morrisons petrol stations.

The supermarket is also bringing back its Morrisons Fivers once a customer has earned 5,000 points, which can be redeemed on a future shop.

For example, customers can earn 100 points this week for every five pack of doughnuts costing 89p, or 500 points for every £5 spent at the pizza counter.

Members of the loyalty scheme are also offered discounts on certain products and brands.

This week these include one-litre spirits for £17, Pringles for £1.25 and 20% off fresh fish from the counter each Friday.

Rachel Eyre, chief customer and marketing officer at Morrisons, said: “Customers have been telling us how much they have missed the Morrisons Fivers and so we’ve brought them back as part of a radical overhaul of the Morrisons loyalty scheme.”

More Card customers will also be offered personalised offers, surprise offers such as flowers for Mother’s Day or treats at Halloween, as well as a Basket Bonus such as money off a shop or a treat from a Market Street counter.