Muller recalls six Cadbury desserts over listeria concerns

Six Cadbury desserts have been recalled over concerns they could be contaminated with listeria.

The affected products are Daim Chocolate Dessert 75g (use by May 18), Crunchie Chocolate Dessert 75g (use by May 17), Flake Chocolate Dessert 75g (use by May 17), Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert 75g (use by May 18), Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert 75g (use by May 18) and the Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert (6x75g) (use by May 18).

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said in a statement: “Muller has taken the precautionary step of recalling some batches of various Cadbury-branded dessert products because of the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.”

Symptoms of a listeria infection are normally mild and flu-like but can be more serious, and potentially life-threatening, in more vulnerable individuals including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

The FSA listed symptoms as similar to flu and including high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

The FSA has said people with affected batches, which may be contaminated, should not eat them and return them to the store they purchased the items from for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

No other batches of Muller or Cadbury products have been affected.

Muller said in a statement: “Muller produces these products under licence from Mondelez International and has stressed that this does not impact any other products it produces in the UK or other markets.

“Consumers should return the product to the store from where it was bought. For further information, contact Muller UK & Ireland’s consumer care team on team_cccare@muller.co.uk or 07354 835 893.

“This is an isolated incident, and an extensive investigation is being carried out.”

Cases of listeria infection have been found in soft cheeses, raw fish and some dairy products so far this year. One person died after eating a Baronet semi-soft cheese.