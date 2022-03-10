NIE Networks owner ESB reports €679m operating profit for 2021

ESB has a regulated asset base of approximately €10.9bn (£9.2bn), including €2.1bn (£1.8bn) relating to NIE Networks

The parent company of NIE Networks, ESB, has posted a €679m (£572m) operating profit in 2021 and said it will pay a €126m (£106m) dividend back to the Irish Government.

The results mark an increase of €63m (£53m) on 2020’s operating profits - before tax, interest and exceptional charges – the Irish state-owned utility company said in its annual report for 2021.

Profit after tax, interest and exceptional items came in at €191m (£161m) in 2021, up from €126m in 2020.

The €126m dividend is up from the €81m (£68m) ESB paid in 2020, bringing dividends paid back to the Irish exchequer to €1.2bn (£1bn) over the last decade.

ESB invested €1.2bn in infrastructure last year, including renewable generation. Net assets were more than €4.1bn (£3.4bn) at the end of December 2021.

The increase in profit reflects a higher energy margin in ESB’s GB business, positive foreign exchange movements, increased electricity demand and the timing of tariff changes in its networks business.

However, soaring wholesale energy prices and a UK energy price cap led to losses in ESB’s GB supply business.

Republic customers saw residential electric tariffs rise by 19% in 2021 after Electric Ireland, ESB’s retail business, raised prices twice last year.

Northern Ireland’s main electricity provider, Power NI, is owned by Energia Group, which is also based in the Republic.

ESB chairman Terence O’Rourke said the rise was due to “volatility” and “tightness” in energy markets, and that the board was "very conscious of the impact that the increases have for all our customers”.

In its annual report, ESB also pointed to increasing geopolitical risks, including “growing political tensions between Russia and Ukraine, constrained and vulnerable gas supplies”.

Key focus areas for 2022 “are likely to include gas supply, the impact of inflation on the business and the approach to addressing market volatility”, the report said.

“In the context of the significant volatility in the energy markets, ESB delivered a positive set of financial results in 2021,” said chief financial officer Pat Fenlon.

“In line with our 2040 Net Zero Strategy, which is aligned with the Irish Government’s Climate Action Plan, ESB continues to significantly invest in energy infrastructure to decarbonise electricity, improve resilience and empower customers. Delivering long-term value for the benefit of our customers, shareholders and the wider economy continues to be a key focus for ESB.”

The Irish state holds a 96.5% majority stake in ESB, with the remaining 3.5% held by in an employee share ownership plan.

ESB has a 33% share of the all-island electricity generation market and 40% of the supply market, with more than 1.9 million customers.