Northern Ireland company Henry Brothers completes £30m revamp of university

Local contractor Henry Brothers has finished a £30m refurbishment project at Loughborough University in England.

The project ran for two years and included the complete internal refurbishment of a number of buildings in the West Park area of the campus.

The scheme involved upgrading labs, offices, study areas, lecture theatres, kitchens, toilets and shops.

The work was carried out by Henry Brothers Midlands, which is part of the Henry Group.

Henry Brothers Midlands managing director Ian Taylor said: "It really is a top-class refurbishment scheme. It has transformed a pair of 1960s buildings into two high-quality facilities. They are a fantastic environment in which to research, teach and learn."

Henry Brothers Midlands has an annual turnover of £35m, with a group turnover of £100m, according to the company. It has around 220 staff.

The company previously worked on a £17m science and engineering building at Loughborough University.

Henry Group, which based in Magherafelt, is made up of manufacturing and construction companies.