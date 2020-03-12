Northern Ireland envoy Mick Mulvaney will look to improve US investment: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has welcomed the appointment of Mick Mulvaney as special envoy to Northern Ireland saying the administration is committed to peace and increasing investment ties with the country.

In what was seen as a demotion, President Donald Trump appointed his former acting chief of staff to the role which has sat vacant since he took office in 2017.

RTE reports Secretary Pompeo also welcomed the restoration of devolution of power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

He hailed Mr Mulvaney as an accomplished statesman and would draw on his experience to support peace and prosperity. Mr Mulvaney had recently visited Northern Ireland when he took part in a cross-community event in Belfast and met the First and deputy First Ministers.

"His familiarity with the people and leaders in Belfast, London, and Dublin will be instrumental to ensure further progress in Northern Ireland. I look forward to his engagement as he does so with my full trust and confidence," Mr Pompeo said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Aaron Chown/PA)

He added: "US Special Envoys have facilitated the negotiation and implementation of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, which had the main goal of bringing an end to violence, and ensuring self-determination, peace, and reconciliation.

"The United States welcomes the re-establishment of the devolved government in Northern Ireland after a three-year impasse and we look forward to meeting with many of the stakeholders this week in Washington."

While the First and deputy First Minister cancelled their St Patrick's day trip to American, the Economy Minister Diane Dodds flew out on Monday to carry out a number of engagements.

The return of devolution in Northern Ireland, Mr Pompeo said, was an opportunity to increase trade and investment ties between the US and Northern Ireland.