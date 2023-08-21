Ofgem forces Ovo Energy to improve ‘serious’ customer complaints backlog

The Ovo Energy app on a mobile phone is held against a laptop screen (Yui Mok/PA)

Ovo Energy has been ordered to improve its customer service following “serious concerns” about its unresolved complaints and waiting times.

Ofgem on Monday opened compliance proceedings with Ovo after the Energy Ombudsman and Citizens Advice Scotland contacted the regulator regarding the supplier’s handling and resolution of complaints.

The regulator said it had set Ovo “clear expectations and improvement targets” to address all outstanding complaints and reduce the time it takes for issues to be resolved.

Ovo was working with Ofgem to improve its complaint and referral processes, the regulator added.

An Ofgem spokeswoman said: “There are no excuses for poor customer service and Ofgem has made this clear to all suppliers. Where concerns are raised with us, we will follow up and take appropriate steps.

“Ovo has assured us they are taking steps to address the concerns raised by the Energy Ombudsman and Citizens Advice.

“We will monitor the situation and expect to see things improve. However if they do not we will consider further steps, including the possibility of enforcement action and fines.”