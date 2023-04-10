Outage which hit 1% of Vodafone broadband customers ‘fixed’

Nearly 3,000 Vodafone customers from across the country complained of a loss of broadband service (Tim Goode/PA) — © Tim Goode

A problem which left 1% of Vodafone broadband customers without service has now been fixed, the company has said.

The website Downdetector reported a peak of 2,820 people experiencing problems on the network at 9.26am on Monday.

The issue comes after Virgin Media experienced problems last week, with Downdetector receiving 55,000 reports of internet disruption on Tuesday.

One user posted on Twitter: “@VodafoneUK please acknowledge that your home broadband is down and give us an idea when you plan to get it up and running again.

“Stop all this diagnostic rubbish.

“It’s your end not ours.”

Vodafone responded by posting: “We’re currently investigating the broadband connection queries, our dedicated teams are working to get everything restored as quickly as possible.”

A Vodafone UK spokesman said: “We have now fixed the issue impacting just over 1% of our home broadband customers today.

“Customers should already be seeing their connectivity return. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience to anyone impacted today, and can confirm this was an isolated incident.”