Primark website crashes following launch of click-and-collect service

The website of fashion retailer Primark crashed on Monday after it launched its long-awaited click-and-collect service.

Primark launched the new service as part of a trial in more than two dozen stores in the North West of England and north Wales.

A spokesperson for the retailer said it was aware some people had issues accessing its site.

"We're working hard to address this to ensure that everyone can access and browse the site easily," a company spokesperson said.

The service is still unavailable as of Tuesday morning.

The service allows people to browse 2,000 items online across the clothing, toys and nursery ranges on their website before being able to collect them in stores between two and seven days after purchasing them.

For the many thousands trying to access the service, they were met with an error which stated: “Oops, Service Temporarily Unavailable. Please check back again later, we'll have it fixed asap.”

The click-and-collect service has not yet launched in Northern Ireland.

Earlier this month Primark reopened their Bank Buildings store in Belfast city centre following a £100m investment.

The historic building was gutted by a fire in August of 2018.

It has been praised by many in the local area for providing 300 jobs for locals.

The new and improved Primark also features 76% increase in its already impressive size with five floors and 53 new fitting rooms.