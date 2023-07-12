Rail revenue protection staff vote to strike amid bullying claims

RMT union members voted to go on strike by 82% in the ballot among Arriva Trains London staff (James Manning/PA)

Railway revenue protection officers have voted to strike in a dispute over issues including claims of bullying.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on Arriva Rail London backed industrial action by 82% in a ballot.

The union said workers have become frustrated that a collective grievance into bullying has not been adequately dealt with.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a fantastic result, and our members feel strongly that justice has not been done in their workplace.

“It is clear that Arriva Rail London management has failed to follow the right workplace procedures and they should now heed the strong feelings of their staff.

“However, if they fail to listen, then it is inevitable that revenue protection staff will take strike action on Arriva Rail London until there is a satisfactory resolution.”

An Arriva Rail London spokesperson said: “The RMT has yet to notify ARL on the outcome of the ballot.

“We are committed to and have followed collective bargaining procedures, and strongly refute the claims that we have not done so in this instance.

“We have investigated the incident thoroughly and tried to resolve this matter through the collective grievance process.

“It is therefore disappointing to hear that our revenue protection colleagues have voted to take industrial action.

“We are putting robust contingency plans in place should any industrial action go ahead, to ensure the safety and security of our people and customers.”