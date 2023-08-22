Rapid delivery firm Getir to axe 2,500 jobs in cost-cutting drive

Getir is to cut about 2,500 jobs globally as part of a major restructuring (Getir/PA)

Rapid grocery delivery firm Getir is to cut about 2,500 jobs globally as part of a major restructuring.

The company will axe more than a tenth of its 23,000 workforce in a bid to “significantly increase operational efficiency”.

It is unclear how many jobs across its UK operation will be impacted by the cuts.

The group stressed it will continue to operate across Turkey, its home market, as well as the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and the US.

Getir had already exited markets in Italy, Spain, France and Portugal in recent months.

It comes after reports by Sky last month that the company was racing to secure further funding amid questions over the financial future of its UK business.

The company also launched an auction to sell a raft of its scooters, crash helmets and food delivery boxes in London last month due to the closure of a delivery hub.

The whole instant delivery platform sector has come under pressure after pandemic restrictions eased back and more shoppers returned to physical supermarkets.

A spokesman for the company said: “Regrettably, Getir intends to reduce its team and, with a heavy heart, part ways with approximately 2,500 talented employees across its markets.

“Decisions like these are never taken lightly.

“However, Getir is determined to do right by all employees affected by the process in line with its values and in full compliance with local laws.

“Getir is very grateful to all colleagues for their hard work, dedication and significant contributions to the business.”