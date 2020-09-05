Ridicule for Ireland's food receipt rule aimed at catching rogue pubs

New rules that require pubs in the Republic of Ireland to retain food receipts for 28 days are "absolute nonsense" and should not be extended to Northern Ireland, an industry leader here said.

Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster said the plan, revealed yesterday, was simply not practical.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said it was intended to clamp down on rogue publicans.

He said the Irish Government was not seeking details on customers' menu choices but wanted proof that pubs were complying with the rule that only allows them to open if alcohol is served alongside a substantial meal.

But Mr Neill, when asked if he felt there was any prospect of similar regulations being enforced here, said: "No. I would definitely hope not. That is some civil servant who has thought that up in isolation and never worked out the practicalities."

Under the new measure outlined in tourism body Failte Ireland's latest guidelines to the Republic's hospitality industry, all restaurant and pub owners must be able to produce records for up to 28 days to Garda members making inspections.

But Mr Neill questioned: "Why - for what purpose - is this information being recorded?

"Is it to prove that people had something to eat? It could have no other rationale.

"And if it's to prove that people had something to eat, then, sure, anybody could write anything down."

"We would much prefer that key things like that should be in regulations that apply across the whole sector."

Hospitality Ulster - along with other sector representatives - is to meet Stormont's junior ministers on Monday to discuss Covid protection measures in the hospitality sector.

Mr Neill added: "Our conversation with ministers in Northern Ireland is about making guidance into regulation. That means everybody has to play by the same rules.

"But regulations have to be enforceable. They have to be something that if a policeman or official walks in, they can actually enforce it. Otherwise, it's just cat and mouse - and wasting everybody's time."

The Vintners' Federation of Ireland (VFI) said the new law is "bureaucracy gone mad" and would add a huge burden to already struggling businesses.

VFI chief executive Patrick Gribben said: "This is crazy stuff."

Mr Martin made clear there was no requirement for pubs and restaurants to keep records of what individual diners bought.

"It got misinterpreted and misrepresented completely as somehow the Government trying to have an investigation or an assessment of what people are eating - that was never the case," he said.

"We have no interest in finding out what people are eating.

"What we do have is (an interest) to protect existing businesses who are obeying the rules, that's important, and also to avoid any rogue operators out there, not just in the context of that reg but other regs in terms of how people behave."