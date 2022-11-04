RIP Twitter, 2006-2022: Dead at the hands of Elon Musk
It is time to say our goodbyes to the social media platform that once was, as Musk begins his Twitter ownership by firing people at the top
Hannah Selinger© Independent.co.uk
I opened my Twitter account in January of 2013, at the urging of a friend. Only a few days before, I had published my first national article in The New York Times, and feedback was coming in tidal waves: emails from strangers, messages on Facebook, countless shares. I didn’t know anything about Twitter, the now-ubiquitous social media platform that had launched seven years earlier (this is the downside to being firmly entrenched in Generation X). I opened an account, and the rest was history.