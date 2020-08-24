RTE expects loss of £32m as coronavirus hits ad revenues

Irish broadcaster RTE has told the Republic's new Government that it forecasts a deficit of €36m (£32m) for 2020, with Covid-19 significantly deepening the financial crisis at the organisation.

In a confidential outlook statement for 2020, it originally forecast net losses of €10.7m (£9.6m) for the current year, the Sunday Independent has revealed.

But the deficit was expected to increase by €25m (£22m) given falls in licence fee income and ad revenue.

The forecast was submitted to brief newly appointed ministers on the state of the organisation's finances in late June.

However, a spokesman for the state broadcaster said that its finances had improved in recent weeks and that it now hoped to report a lower deficit for year end.

According to the forecast submitted to Government in June, revenues for 2020 were originally expected to hit €351m (£315m), up from €342m (£307m) in 2019, due mainly to a €9m (£8m) in additional funding granted by the Government via the licence fee.

However, the revised figures show that commercial income was expected to plunge €31m (£28m) to €114m (£102m) compared with the hoped for €145m (£130m).

And RTE was factoring in a €24m (£22.5m) shortfall in licence fee income on its original 2020 figures.

This would represent a €55m (£49m) shortfall on RTE's revenue expectations with the organisation outlook revising down income to €296m (£266m).

However, this shortfall is somewhat mitigated by an operating costs reduction of €25m (£22.5m). RTE had already committed to a number of cost savings last December and continues to reduce outgoings.

Since the stark warning, RTE's commercial and licence fee income has improved and the organisation now believes that the deficit will be smaller than has been flagged to the new Government. The document also revealed that RTE expected be to benefit from the wage subsidy scheme to the tune of €5m.