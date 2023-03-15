Scrapping of lifetime allowance is permanent tax cut for wealthy – Starmer

More generous tax-free pensions allowances in the Budget have been described by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as a “permanent tax cut” for the wealthy (Gareth Fuller/PA) — © Gareth Fuller

More generous tax-free pensions allowances in the Budget have been described by the Labour leader as a “permanent tax cut” for the wealthy.

Going beyond expectations, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced he was scrapping the lifetime allowance, in a move which aims to remove disincentives to working for longer.

The lifetime allowance has stood at £1.07 million, with savers incurring tax after that personal pension pot threshold has been exceeded.

Mr Hunt also unveiled an increase in the pensions annual tax-free allowance, from £40,000 to £60,000.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told the House of Commons: “We needed a fix for doctors, but the announcement today is a huge giveaway to some of the very wealthiest.

“The only permanent tax cut in the Budget is for the richest 1%. How can that possibly be a priority for this Government?”

“The truth is our labour market is the cast iron example of an economy with weak foundations. Our crisis in participation simply hasn’t happened elsewhere, not to this extent, it is a feature of Tory Britain and global excuses simply won’t wash.”

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, said: “Jeremy Hunt has unveiled a pensions tax-cutting bonanza far beyond anyone’s pre-Budget expectations and the most significant retirement policy intervention since the 2015 pension freedoms.

“The lifetime allowance has long acted as a drag anchor on strong investment performance and a deterrent to retirement saving, while also creating horrendous complexity in the system.

“It has also added to the huge turmoil engulfing the NHS, with senior doctors choosing early retirement over paying a pension tax penalty.”