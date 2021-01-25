Self-assessment taxpayers given extra month to file online return

Pressure had been mounting from the accountancy profession for an extension (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Self-assessment taxpayers have been given an extra month to file their online tax return as HMRC said it recognised the “immense pressure” facing businesses.

HM Revenue and Customs said anyone who could file by the usual January 31 deadline should do so - but anyone who can’t will not be hit with a late filing penalty if they do file online by February 28.

However, taxpayers still have to pay their bill by Sunday, with interest charged from February 1 on any outstanding liabilities.

Taxpayers who cannot afford to pay their tax bill on time can apply online to spread their bill over up to 12 months - although they have to file their tax return before such an arrangement can be made.

HMRC chief executive Jim Harra said: “We want to encourage as many people as possible to file their return on time, so we can calculate their tax bill and help them if they can’t pay it straight away.

“But we recognise the immense pressure that many people are facing in these unprecedented times and it has become increasingly clear that some people will not be able to file their return by January 31.

“Not charging late filing penalties for late online tax returns submitted in February will give them the breathing space they need to complete and file their returns, without worrying about receiving a penalty. We can reasonably assume most of these people will have a valid reason for filing late, caused by the pandemic.”

Late filing penalties are usually applied to all returns filed after January 31 deadline, and cancelled if customer has a reasonably excuse for filing late.

HMRC said that it was becoming increasingly clear from the rate at which returns were being filed so far that some would not be able to file on time.

Pressure had been mounting from the accountancy profession for an extension.

Chartered Accountants Ireland said that a survey of their members found that 85% believed a short extension or suspension of the £100 late filing penalty was required.

Accountants working on business tax returns for clients said difficulties with remote working arrangements, and the pressures of increased workloads due to helping businesses to access Government Covid-19 supports, were “significant obstacles” to the work of preparing tax returns by the end of this month.

Norah Collender, professional tax leader with Chartered Accountants Ireland, said: “Businesses and staff are under enormous pressure dealing with remote working arrangements, the stress of home school and staff shortages due to illness.”

Last week, she called for “some form of a concession on the income tax deadline given the extraordinary circumstances we find ourselves living in at this time”.

Many self-employed people have qualified for a form of UK government support, the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme.

However, schemes from Northern Ireland’s Department for the Economy have aimed to help those ineligible for SEISS. Last month it unveiled a £10m scheme for those who became newly self-employed between April 6 2019 and April 5 2020, where their business has been adversely affected by Covid-19.