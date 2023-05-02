Sky aims to shake up home insurance market with new service

Sky Protect will let customers insure their homes and keep an eye on them (Joe Giddens/PA) — © Joe Giddens

Sky is aiming to shake up the home insurance market with a new “smart home protection” service.

Sky Protect will let customers insure their homes and keep an eye on them, helping to spot potential problems.

Customers will be offered home insurance and smart home tech that work together in one app, in a move that Sky said will “take the pain out of home insurance”.

The Sky Protect smart home insurance package features a suite of smart home tech products including a video doorbell, indoor camera, leak detectors, motion sensor and contact sensors, which can be accessed via the Sky Protect app.

The package also includes home emergency cover as well as legal and cyber insurance.

Customers will be able to use the app to, for example, view their policy, check the feed from their indoor camera or video doorbell camera, or get access to recommended home emergency help.

They will also receive automated alerts via the app, with nominated emergency contacts also receiving alerts for leaks.

Sky said the tech bundle being offered in the package is worth £250.

Customers can receive home emergency cover, including access to trusted tradespeople; buildings and contents insurance or just contents cover; family legal assistance and cyber assistance cover.

The building and contents cover will be underwritten by Zurich, family legal assistance and cyber assistance cover will be provided by AmTrust Europe Limited and home emergency cover will be provided by Inter Partner Assistance.

There are no up-front costs and insurance cover will be offered at a fixed price for 24 months, with no admin fees if customers need to make policy changes, Sky said.

The deal has been designed for the average UK household and quote prices will differ depending on a customer’s risk profile and the home they wish to insure, but Sky said it has focused on an offering that works for most of the population.

The addition of home insurance to Sky’s portfolio means it sits alongside its TV, broadband, mobile and streaming offerings.

Sky said the home insurance market in the UK provides a major opportunity, as it continues to diversify.

Stephen van Rooyen, chief executive officer, Sky UK & Ireland and chief commercial officer, Sky Group, said: “At Sky we have a heritage in entering new markets and shaking them up, and we’re about to do the same with home insurance.

“We already make people’s lives easier at home through our TV, broadband and mobile services and with Sky Protect, we’ll be able to take the pain out of home insurance.

“From a simpler quotation process, to value you can see every day, to great tech, all working together in the Sky Protect app.”

Tim Bailey, Zurich’s UK CEO, said: “Zurich is already developing new digital products and services to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

“This new partnership combines Zurich’s expertise and trusted insurance brand with Sky’s technology and significant customer reach, to help more people better protect their homes.

“By combining smart home technology with insurance, Sky Protect aims to prevent losses and provide financial peace of mind, should the unexpected happen.”

People can sign up for the deal at Sky.com, via the MySky app or over the phone.

Sky said an insurance-only version of the product is being made available on price comparison websites, but the full bundle will not be on price comparison websites because it is not comparable with other policies.