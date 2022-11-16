SNP deputy leader to be quizzed by politicians over recommendation Scottish Government should oppose Troubles Bill

The deputy leader of the SNP is set to be quizzed by politicians in Scotland over a recommendation that Holyrood should refuse to consent over Troubles legislation in Westminster.

Originally, Keith Brown was expected to face MSPs on the criminal justice committee on Wednesday, however this was rescheduled.

According to The Herald, Mr Brown will appear before the committee when the session is rearranged on his return to Edinburgh.

The former veteran served with the Mortar Troop 45 Commando of Arbroath during the Falklands war.

The UK’s draft legislation would see a form of immunity offered to those suspected of killings during the conflict if they agree to co-operate with a new truth recovery body.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, which is going through its parliamentary stages, would also prohibit future civil cases and inquests related to Troubles crimes.

It has been almost universally opposed by parties across the political divide in Northern Ireland as well as all victims groups.

The UK Government has claimed their Bill will help to draw a line under the Troubles.

Last week Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told the House of Commons he would make changes to the legislation but did not specify what the amendments would be.

The SNP politician has previously expressed his objection to the Bill as part of the process in which the Westminster consults Holyrood on legislation which relates to devolved areas.

In a legislative consent memorandum lodged last month, Mr Brown said the Scottish Government views the Bill as: “Incompatible with the Scottish Government’s views that those who have suffered during the Troubles are able to obtain justice and that those who committed offences during that time are appropriately held to account/punished.

“The Scottish Government is cognisant of the views of persons such as the Commissioner for Human Rights at the Council of Europe, and the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission who have expressed concern that the bill casts doubt upon the UK’s compliance with the UK’s duties under the European Convention on Human Rights.

"For these reasons the Scottish Government recommends that the Scottish Parliament withhold consent for the provisions of this bill which impact on devolved competencies."