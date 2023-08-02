Software company Salesforce to axe 50 jobs in Ireland

Software company Salesforce is to cut around 50 jobs from its Irish workforce (Salesforce/PA)

Software company Salesforce is to cut around 50 jobs from its Irish workforce, it is understood.

The company currently employs more than 2,500 people in Ireland, and opened an office in Dublin’s North Dock earlier this year.

The job cuts are separate from an earlier round of losses announced by the US company in January, affecting around 8,000 employees worldwide, or 10% of the workforce.

A spokesman for Salesforce said: “As part of an ongoing effort to ensure we always have the right resources in place to meet the needs of our customers, we are working through some changes to some of our sales and customer success teams.

“Ireland is an important hub for Salesforce. We opened Salesforce Tower Dublin earlier this year, and continue to invest and grow here.”