Staff aim to work from home to save fuel

Due to rising cost of living, NI staffers are pushing for more remote working

Many employees are trying to persuade their managers to allow them to work from home more because of rising fuel prices, new research suggests.

A survey of almost 3,000 workers found that nine in 10 are pushing for more remote working amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Recruiter Randstad said its findings follow huge increases in the cost of petrol and diesel in recent months.

Chief executive officer Victoria Short said the chancellor’s recent announcement of a cut to fuel duty has failed to bring costs down.

“Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Energy Agency recommended its members introduce emergency measures to restrain demand, including working from home.

“Well, workers here are ahead of the game. The rise in fuel prices is a much bigger blow to workers in Northern Ireland and Wales than to those in London.

“Londoners have public transport options, subsidised by the British taxpayer, that aren’t available in other parts of the country.

“For people who have to drive, being hit by massive fuel bills to travel to work, while seemingly subsidising London’s transport infrastructure, must feel pretty painful.

“On top of that, train passengers have just suffered one of the worst periods of cancellations ever due to staff shortages, so that’s not exactly a reliable option either.

“If the government wants to encourage people back to the office and open up city centres, it needs to look at cutting VAT on petrol and diesel.”

According to motoring organisation RAC, the average UK price for unleaded petrol on April 13 was £1.62 a litre, while diesel was £1.76.

That was down on record highs in March, when motorists were paying on average 167.3p per litre for petrol and 179.9p for diesel.

That was before Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a 5p-a-litre cut to fuel duty in the 2022 Spring Statement on March 23.