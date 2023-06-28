Steelworkers to stage protest outside Parliament

Hundreds of steel workers will stage a protest outside Parliament on Wednesday as new figures show almost 150,000 jobs have been lost in the industry over the past 40 years.

The GMB union said its research suggested that between 1981 and 2021, almost 80% of jobs in the entire steel sector have gone.

Workers from across the country will march from Trafalgar Square to Parliament Square calling for a “proper industrial strategy” and relief from the energy costs unions say are crippling the steel sector.

Charlotte Childs, GMB national officer, said: “Under this Government’s watch, the UK’s proud steel industry is being allowed to wither and die.

“Almost 150,000 jobs have gone – close to 80% of the entire steel workforce.

“A lack of industrial strategy and no support for crippling energy costs have left the industry at risk of ‘steel dumping’ from overseas.

“We need action know, or the industry as we know it will cease to exist.”

Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of Community, said: “Britain needs its steel industry, our country is made from it; the roads we drive, the bridges we cross, the hospitals that heal us and the schools our children learn in.

“But the UK Government must decide whether it wants a steel industry in this country.

“In the absence of Government backing, we face Britain’s proud history of steelmaking coming to an end.

“Our steel industry cannot survive if we continue to pay far more for energy than our EU competitors and it cannot decarbonise if the Government doesn’t support the transition toward Net Zero.

“Steelworkers don’t ask for handouts – simply the chance to compete on a level playing field and to protect an industry of crucial national importance.”