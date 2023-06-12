Strikes by security guards at Heathrow postponed

Strikes by security guards at Heathrow Airport planned for June 24 and 25 have been postponed following an improved pay offer, the union Unite said.

Security officers based at Terminal 3 were due to strike with their colleagues from Terminal 5 and campus security, who have already taken industrial action.

But more than 2,000 Unite members could still walk out for 29 days across the summer, if the latest offer is rejected by the union.

Unite regional co-ordinating officer Wayne King said: “Following extensive negotiations last week a new offer was put forward by HAL.

“Members will now be balloted on the latest offer and they will decide whether or not it meets their expectations.”

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have agreed a pay deal which unions are recommending their members to accept.

“This a great deal for colleagues, giving them two years of guaranteed above inflation pay rises, alongside further benefits and assurances that they told us they wanted.

“We encourage them to accept the deal so that everyone can have certainty and the backdated pay increase that so many have been waiting for.

“While a ballot takes place, the first weekend of strikes has been cancelled.”