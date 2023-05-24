Supermarket Lidl announces third pay increase in a year

A view of a sign for a Lidl supermarket in Chichester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Supermarket chain Lidl has announced its third pay increase in a year, affecting all of its 24,500 hourly-paid workers.

Store and warehouse staff working outside the M25 will see hourly pay increase to £11.40 from £11.00, rising to £12.30 with length of service.

Hourly pay for those inside the M25 will increase to £12.85 from £11.95, rising to £13.15.

Lidl said the move represented an overall investment of £8 million and a total investment of over £60 million into staff pay in the past year.

Chief executive Ryan McDonnell said: “These new rates of pay will ensure that Lidl maintains its position as the UK’s highest-paying supermarket.

“Our people are at the core of everything we do, and this investment recognises the hard work and contribution they make in serving communities across the country every day.”

Lidl recently announced it was looking to recruit more than 1,500 warehouse workers across its regional distribution network.

Stephanie Rogers, chief human resources officer at Lidl GB, added: “Back in 2015, Lidl GB became the first supermarket to pay the voluntary Living Wage.

“This marked a fundamental change within the industry and continues to set the bar for other supermarkets.

“Over the last seven years, we’ve continued to uphold our commitment to ensuring that those working at Lidl GB receive a pay rate that not only recognises their hard work, but also aligns with rising living costs.”

The latest pay increase is due to come in from September.