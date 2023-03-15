‘This can’t go on’, says civil service union as staff walk out

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union are on strike across the country (PA) — © PA

A senior figure in the union representing civil servants has said “this can’t go on”, as staff walked out in their campaign for a pay rise.

More than 130,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are on strike across the UK on Wednesday, with thousands expected to take part in a rally in Edinburgh.

The strike has scaled back the business of the Scottish Parliament and closed the public gallery.

Speaking ahead of the rally, PCS Scotland industrial officer Joy Dunn said: “PCS members serve the public in Government departments across the four nations of the UK.

“They play important roles in delivering essential public services and are unwilling to put up with any further erosion of their pay at a time when the workload is increasing and travel, energy and food costs are all increasing.

“This cannot go on; our members need a pay rise and to be treated fairly by employers.

“We have made it clear that we want to settle these disputes and sit down and negotiate a fair settlement with them.

“But if those meaningful talks do not take place, our members are resolute and will escalate their action if employers leave them with no other choice.”