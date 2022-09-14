UK inflation rate eases but still near 40-year high

Inflation fell from its recent highs in August as diesel and petrol prices dropped over the month, but still remains close to its 40-year record.

UK inflation fell to 9.9% in August, but still remains close to its 40-year record, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This figure decreased from 10.1% the previous month, with experts having expected the number to be unchanged between the two months.

The ONS said the biggest downward pressure on the inflation rate was the price of diesel and petrol, which has been falling in recent months.

The 6.8% drop in fuel prices was the highest since between March and April 2020, the early days of the pandemic when oil prices briefly went negative on some markets.

"The easing in the annual inflation rate in August 2022 reflected principally a fall in the price of motor fuels in the transport part of the index," the ONS said.

"Smaller, partially offsetting, upward effects came from price rises for food and non-alcoholic beverages, miscellaneous goods and services, and clothing and footwear."

September’s consumer prices index, which will be released next month, will be important as it will be used as the basis for increases to benefits and pensions next April.

As of last week, the Consumer Council in Northern Ireland found that on average, diesel prices had decreased to 179.6p per litre, down by 0.1p on the previous week. Petrol costs had also fallen from 167p to 165.8p.

“Miscellaneous goods and services” covers the likes of hairdressing, toiletries, cosmetics, jewellery, insurance, and financial services.

These recorded a 4.6% rate – the highest since September 2005 and up from 4% in July.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices rose at an annual rate of 13.1% in August, up from 12.7% in July, marking the highest rate since August 2008.

The most notable price increases came from milk, cheese and eggs.