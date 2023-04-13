UK’s economy unchanged in February as services sector decline drags on growth

The UK’s economy showed no growth in February, as the nation continued to narrowly avoid dipping into a recession.

Falls in activity in the services sector dragged down gross domestic product (GDP) during the month, including education and defence, offsetting growth in the construction sector.

Analysts had expected GDP to grow by 0.1% in February, month-on-month, according to a consensus forecast supplied by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

To two decimal places, the economy eked up by just 0.02% in February.

The economy grew by 0.4% in January, revised from the 0.3% the ONS previously predicted, meaning it saw a slowdown the following month.