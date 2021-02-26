US cyber-security firm Rapid7 opens modern Belfast office

Plush new offices at Chichester House for cyber-security company Rapid7

It could pass for the foyer of a trendy bar or boutique hotel - but in fact, this is the new Belfast office of a US cyber-security firm.

Even though employees are still working at home in line with Executive guidelines, Boston-based Rapid7 has launched its new office in Belfast in a major expansion to bring 150 new jobs.

The new Chichester House location has enough room for 400 staff of the Nasdq-listed business, bringing new jobs in engineering, development and customer support. The expansion was first announced last March.

There is a ground-floor cafe, bar, library, games room and what the company describes as a “maker space” featuring Lego, 3D printers and Raspberry Pis - a type of computer for learning programming.

The company has 14 offices around the world. At present, it has around 250 staff in Belfast but wants to grow numbers to 400.

It said that the timing for staff to start using their new offices will depend on government guidelines.

The 150 new posts also include some internships, and the firm says it’s working with universities here to recruit the next generation of security analysts and automation experts.

Economic development agency Invest NI offered Rapid7 £165,000 of support towards the creation of 30 of the new jobs.

Rapid7 said the building had been designed to adhere to government guidelines around Covid-secure workplaces.

Michael Keimig, global real estate senior manager at Rapid7, said: “We are committed to expanding our base within the Belfast cybersecurity hub, solidifying our position to help our European clients and to attract the best cybersecurity talent.

“Our focus on providing a safe, comfortable and engaging workspace for our employees is a long-term goal of ours. We want this office to not only house our current employees, but also those we’ll be bringing on as part of future expansion in the region.

“As such, we intentionally designed the layout of the office to include enough space for 400 employees.”

The company said it wanted to create “one of the most engaging workplaces in Northern Ireland”.

Features like the game room, cafe and bar have themes which reflect the culture of the city, the company said. “The mainstay in Rapid7’s office design is to create spaces that feel like an organic part of the city,” it said.

For job opportunities in Rapid7’s Belfast office, visit the company’s career page.