Virgin Media O2 to cut up to 2,000 jobs

Telecoms giant Virgin Media O2 is to axe up to 2,000 jobs by the end of the year.

The mobile operator said the move, which includes around 800 previously reported job cuts, will affect around 12% of its workforce.

It follows rivals BT and Vodafone in reducing the size of its workforce, after each company revealed plans to axe thousands of roles earlier this year.

The cuts come around two years after the business was created by the £31 billion merger between mobile operator O2 and broadband and TV specialist Virgin Media.

A spokesman said: “As we continue to integrate and transform as a company, we are currently consulting on proposals to simplify our operating model to better deliver for customers, which will see a reduction in some roles this year.

“While we know any period of change can be difficult, we are committed to supporting all of our people and are working closely with the CWU (Communication Workers Union) and Prospect along with our internal employee representatives as we have open and honest conversations on the future direction of our business.”