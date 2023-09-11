Wilko: Full list of 52 shops set to shut this week

The Wilko in North Shields, North Tyneside, is due to shut this week (PA)

Wilko is set to shut its first shops this week after falling into administration.

The 90-year-old retailer will close 52 branches across Tuesday and Thursday after failing to secure a deal to rescue the stores.

Administrators from PwC said last week the closures will lead to 1,016 redundancies.

The Wilko store in Hammersmith is one of the 52 stores due to shut this week (PA)

It comes as the insolvency experts continue to seek a deal to save as many shops and jobs as possible.

They were dealt a blow on Monday after HMV owner Doug Putman confirmed he has failed in a bid to strike a deal to buy around 200 stores.

It means thousands of jobs across Wilko’s remaining shops, warehouses and head office remain in the balance.

The following Wilko shops will close on Tuesday September 12:

Acton, LondonAldershot, HampshireBarking, LondonBishop Auckland, County DurhamBletchley, Milton KeynesBrownhills, WalsallCamberley, SurreyCardiff Bay Retail ParkFalmouth, CornwallHarpurhey, ManchesterIrvine, North AyrshireLiverpool Edge LaneLlandudno, WalesLowestoft, SuffolkMorley, LeedsNelson, LancashirePort Talbot, WalesPutney, LondonStafford, StaffordshireTunbridge Wells, KentWakefield, 121 KirkgateWeston-super-Mare, SomersetWestwood Cross Retail Park, Broadstairs, KentWinsford, Cheshire

The following Wilko shops will close on Thursday September 14:

Ashford, KentAvonmeads, BristolBanbury, OxfordshireBarrow-in-Furness, CumbriaBasildon, EssexBelle Vale, LiverpoolBurnley, LancashireClydebank, GlasgowCortonwood, BarnsleyDagenham, EssexDewsbury, West YorkshireEccles, Greater ManchesterFolkestone, KentGreat Yarmouth, NorfolkHammersmith, LondonHuddersfield, West YorkshireMorriston, SwanseaNew Malden, South-west LondonNorth Shields, Tyne and WearQueen Street, CardiffRhyl, WalesSouthampton West QuaySt Austell, CornwallStockport, Greater ManchesterTruro, CornwallUttoxeter, StaffordshireWalsallWoking, Surrey