Wilko reveals locations of 52 shops set for closure

Wilko has revealed the locations of 52 stores which will close next week (James Manning/PA)

Administrators for Wilko have revealed the locations of 52 stores which will close after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.

PwC, which was appointed to oversee the insolvency last month, said it remains in talks with parties interested in buying the remaining parts of the business.

It comes a day after rival retailer B&M bought up to 51 other Wilko stores in a deal worth up to £13 million.

Administrators added on Wednesday that “it is possible that further store closures may regrettably be necessary”, depending on talks with remaining suitors.

It is understood that HMV owner Doug Putman is still in discussions with PwC over a possible deal to save a significant number of stores.

The raft of closures next week will lead to to 1,016 redundancies, while the company has also announced hundreds of further job losses affecting warehouse and service centre staff.

Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: “In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary.

“The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.”

The following Wilko shops will close on Tuesday September 12:

ActonAldershotBarkingBishop AucklandBletchley FFBrownhillsCamberleyCardiff Bay Retail ParkFalmouthHarpurheyIrvineLiverpool Edge LaneLlandudnoLowestoftMorleyNelsonPort TalbotPutneyStaffordTunbridge WellsWakefieldWeston-super-MareWestwood CrossWinsford

The following Wilko shops will close on Thursday September 14:

AshfordAvonmeadsBanburyBarrow-in-FurnessBasildonBelle ValeBurnley (Relocation)ClydebankCortonwoodDagenhamDewsburyEcclesFolkestoneGreat YarmouthHammersmithHuddersfieldMorristonNew MaldenNorth ShieldsQueen Street CardiffRhylSouthampton – West QuaySt AustellStockportTruroUttoxeterWalsallWoking

The retailer’s Burnley store will also close on Thursday November 14, as part of a relocation.