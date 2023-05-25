Workers at soft drinks plant to strike over pay

Workers at a soft drinks plant are to strike in a dispute over pay.

Unite said hundreds of its members at the Coca Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) site in Wakefield would walk out for a series of strikes from June 8.

The workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action over a pay offer which the union said was worth an average of 6%, adding it did nothing to address the cost-of-living crisis.

There would be 14 days of strike action, comprising three 48-hour strikes and two 96-hour strikes, spaced over a two-week period.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Coca Cola Europacific Partners is making profits in the billions but it’s delivering a pay cut to the very workers who are making them.”