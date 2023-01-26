Ulster Bank confirms NI job losses as branch closures continue in Republic

Ulster Bank has said 20 workers based in Northern Ireland will be made redundant as a result of its exit from the Republic of Ireland market this year.

Ulster Bank’s 63 remaining branches in the Republic of Ireland are to cease transactions on March 31, 2023 and close on April 21, 2023.

While the Ulster Bank operation on the island of Ireland was formally split in 2015, Ulster Bank in the Republic currently employs around 425 colleagues in NI – raising fears about those jobs also being at risk.

Since January 2022, Ulster Bank said, around 60 workers have taken other roles across NatWest Group and others may find redeployment opportunities over the coming months.

Ten employees in Northern Ireland are “in scope” to transfer to AIB, a spokesperson said, and while a small number of employees were in line to transfer to PTSB as part of that deal – according to Ulster Bank none of those colleagues availed of that option.

“We expect to open further redundancy programmes in 2023 and beyond as the work continues to reduce or cease and this will include colleagues in Northern Ireland employed by Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland,” a spokesperson for the bank said.

“We will continue to update our colleagues on this.”

Closures in the Republic mean customers will no longer be able to make cash or cheque lodgements either at the counter or through internal automation devices or make any form of a withdrawal at an Ulster Bank branch (except for ATM services).

An Ulster Bank spokesperson explained: “In the period from April 1-21, colleagues in branches will be fully focused on supporting any remaining personal and business customers to move to a new banking provider and close their accounts.

“These 63 branches, and ATM services, will permanently close on 21 April 2023. In January, 25 Ulster Bank branches closed as part of the transaction with Permanent TSB, and are reopening as Permanent TSB branches.”

Ulster Bank also confirmed that customers will no longer be able to access Ulster Bank services through An Post outlets after 31 March 2023.

This means that customers will no longer be able to make lodgements or payments through their Ulster Bank accounts in any of An Post’s network of post offices and outlets across the country.